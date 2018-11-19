Toro Y Moi: “Freelance”

Toro Y Moi, aka Chaz Bear, premiered tracks from his highly anticipated forthcoming LP Outer Peace on Morning Becomes Eclectic recently. Said to be his most pop-influenced album to date, "Freelance" is infectious.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
