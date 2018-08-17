Wild Nothing: “Letting Go”

Jack Tatum, aka Wild Nothing, wondered how his music would age and whether it was timeless. Time will tell, but for now, let's appreciate the lush harmonies, chorused guitars, and digital precision on "Letting Go."
Wild Nothing
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
The Growlers: “Problems III” The Growlers have been forging their twisted musical path for almost a decade now. Their latest endeavor (along with their own festival, Beach Goth) comes in the form of a gritty, new full-length that hearkens back to the DIY vintage sound we came to love. Check out "Problems III."
Gitkin: "Grand Street Feast" Once upon a time, a man named Gitkin sold knock-off guitars. Days were spent selling his wares, and in the evening late night jams would pierce through the darkness. Decades later, his nephew pieced his story together and was inspired to make his own music. Gitkin uses the guitar as a common thread that binds a myriad of styles. "Grand Street Feast" touches on Sahara's Tuareg music.
Mura Masa: “What If I Go” (feat. Bonzai) Live on MBE UK producer Mura Masa stepped out from behind the scenes and into the limelight with his star-studded debut album, released last year. Stopping by the KCRW studios recently for a live session on MBE, Mura Masa left us with some insight and a lovely, exclusive version of "What If I Go," featuring Bonzai.
