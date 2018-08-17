ON AIR
Wild Nothing: “Letting Go”

Jack Tatum, aka Wild Nothing, wondered how his music would age and whether it was timeless. Time will tell, but for now, let's appreciate the lush harmonies, chorused guitars, and digital precision on "Letting Go."

Aug 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Letting Go

Wild Nothing

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

