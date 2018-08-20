In the wake of Aretha Franklin's passing, Travis Holcombe paid tribute to the Queen of Soul with a special two-hour set of her classic music.
Honoring Aretha Franklin
Travis Holcombe honors Aretha Franklin.
Travis Holcombe
