Refusing to Feed

From a young age, Vivian knows she wants to be two things: a doctor and a mother.

Vivian is 30 and a practicing family doctor when she gets pregnant. She starts reading everything there is to know about having a baby. She knows from her patients what can go wrong and plans to do everything right for her baby. But when her daughter is born, Vivian quickly realizes there’s something wrong: Her new baby won’t breastfeed.

Vivian goes on a journey to find out why her daughter won’t eat. In the end, she must reckon with the shortcomings of her medical training.

