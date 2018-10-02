ON AIR
Refusing to Feed

New parents have one job: keep the baby alive. But what happens when the baby won’t eat? Vivian Chen is a trained family doctor, but when she can’t figure out what’s wrong with her own newborn, she must reckon with the shortcomings of her medical training. To learn more and to share your own story, visit our Facebook group here. Nothing is off the table and everyone is welcome.

Oct 03, 2018

From a young age, Vivian knows she wants to be two things: a doctor and a mother.

Vivian is 30 and a practicing family doctor when she gets pregnant. She starts reading everything there is to know about having a baby. She knows from her patients what can go wrong and plans to do everything right for her baby. But when her daughter is born, Vivian quickly realizes there’s something wrong: Her new baby won’t breastfeed.

Vivian goes on a journey to find out why her daughter won’t eat. In the end, she must reckon with the shortcomings of her medical training.

To learn more and to share your own story, visit our Facebook group here. Nothing is off the table and everyone is welcome.


CREDITS

Host and Producer: Allison Behringer
Editorial Advisor: Sharon Mashihi
Original score and sound design: Dara Hirsch
Additional editorial support: Camila Kerwin

Host:
Allison Behringer

