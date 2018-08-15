B. Catling: The Vorhh Trilogy

The first of two conversations exploring B. Catling’s The Vorrh Trilogy: The Vorrh (1), The Erstwhile (2), and The Cloven (3). The Vorrh is a forest where a vast surrealist tapestry comes into being; cooperating with the reader’s desire. Its strange and involving narrative is composed by a great circuit of meaning, a series of changing conditions that create characters who are both good and bad. Each volume operates under the tutelage of a genius: Raymond Roussel for One, Eadweard Muybridge for Two, and Eugène Marais for Three. And it is packed with mystical one liners. The reader becomes entangled, bewildered, and thrilled.



Photos by Christopher Ho.