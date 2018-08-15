ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

B. Catling: The Vorhh Trilogy

In B. Catling’s The Vorrh Trilogy, a vast surrealist tapestry comes into being; cooperating with the reader’s desire.

COMING SOON

Aug 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The first of two conversations exploring B. Catling’s The Vorrh TrilogyThe Vorrh (1), The Erstwhile (2), and The Cloven (3). The Vorrh is a forest where a vast surrealist tapestry comes into being; cooperating with the reader’s desire. Its strange and involving narrative is composed by a great circuit of meaning, a series of changing conditions that create characters who are both good and bad. Each volume operates under the tutelage of a genius: Raymond Roussel for One, Eadweard Muybridge for Two, and Eugène Marais for Three. And it is packed with mystical one liners. The reader becomes entangled, bewildered, and thrilled.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

The Vorrh (The Vorrh Trilogy)

Brian Catling

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Healing sexual assault through cabaret
For The Curious Blog

Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More

Aug 13, 2018

Without China, who will take our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed