Barbara Kingsolver: Unsheltered

A book about life exactly as it is now, with the author talking directly to the reader about the things shared living in American culture at this moment. Barbara Kingsolver says everyone in her novel is in denial about being unsheltered, and in search of an obsolete shelter—applying yesterday’s solutions to tomorrow’s problems. In Unsheltered, characters feel as if they did what was right in life, but get a bad deal at the end of their lives. It is a rapturous novel that suggests you can find an improvisatory way to live.

Photo credit: Steven Hopp.