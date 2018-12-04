ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Barbara Kingsolver: Unsheltered

In Barbara Kingsolver’s Unsheltered, characters feel as if they did what was right in life, but get a bad deal at the end of their lives.

COMING SOON

Dec 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A book about life exactly as it is now, with the author talking directly to the reader about the things shared living in American culture at this moment. Barbara Kingsolver says everyone in her novel is in denial about being unsheltered, and in search of an obsolete shelter—applying yesterday’s solutions to tomorrow’s problems. In Unsheltered, characters feel as if they did what was right in life, but get a bad deal at the end of their lives. It is a rapturous novel that suggests you can find an improvisatory way to live.

Photo credit: Steven Hopp.

Unsheltered

Barbara Kingsolver

Guests:
Barbara Kingsolver, author, 'The Lacuna'

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to fix insomnia: banish all activities from the bedroom except sleep and sex
For The Curious Blog

How to fix insomnia: banish all activities from the bedroom except sleep and sex We’ve all been told we need eight hours of sleep a night. But science journalist and author Henry Nicholls says, “It would be profoundly weird if all of our brains… Read More

Dec 03, 2018

Recollections from the Thomas Fire: ‘I saw hundreds of houses and buildings on fire’
For The Curious Blog

Recollections from the Thomas Fire: ‘I saw hundreds of houses and buildings on fire’ Tanya Sandefur lives on a 10-acre avocado ranch overlooking Ojai’s upper valley. Her property nestles against the Topa Topa mountains where, on the night of December 4th, 2017, she and… Read More

Dec 03, 2018

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life
For The Curious Blog

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime leader in the fight for gun control. She authored legislation in California to ban assault weapons and has testified many times about gun… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed