Christian Kracht: The Dead

Christian Kracht’s The Dead is an expectations bending book with more tricks than a circus.

Aug 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the early 1930s, Germany and Japan are the celluloid axis who long to turn the art of cinema into propaganda. But this is a book where all failure comes to its foreordained conclusion. It is a netherworld where sleep, death, and cinema intersect. What people want they just can’t have, nothing is what it seems, and nothing predicted goes the way it ought to—a surprising and peculiar story that reveals itself through dexterous reading. Christian Kracht’s The Dead is an expectations bending book with more tricks than a circus.


Photos by Christopher Ho.

The Dead

Christian Kracht

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

