Edward St. Aubyn: The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels

Never Mind, Bad News, Some Hope, Mother’s Milk, and At Last: The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels, recently adapted into a five-episode limited series on Showtime. Edward St. Aubyn speaks about its successful adaptation, and discusses the story of Patrick Melrose. This is a portrayal of a character assembled by the horrors of his life, with his terrors unstitched when things he didn’t believe in, such as rehabilitation and consolation, become true, bit by bit.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels
Edward St. Aubyn