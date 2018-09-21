ON AIR
Edward St. Aubyn: The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels

Edward St. Aubyn’s Never Mind, Bad News, Some Hope, Mother’s Milk, and At Last: The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels, recently adapted into a five-episode limited series on Showtime.

Sep 27, 2018

Never MindBad NewsSome HopeMother’s Milk, and At Last: The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels, recently adapted into a five-episode limited series on Showtime. Edward St. Aubyn speaks about its successful adaptation, and discusses the story of Patrick Melrose. This is a portrayal of a character assembled by the horrors of his life, with his terrors unstitched when things he didn’t believe in, such as rehabilitation and consolation, become true, bit by bit.


Photos by Christopher Ho.


The Complete Patrick Melrose Novels

Edward St. Aubyn

Guests:
Edward St. Aubyn, novelist

Michael Silverblatt

Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

