ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Eileen Myles: Evolution

Evolution is a collection of all-new material by Eileen Myles, whose inspired poetry is a form of communication.

Nov 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Evolution is a collection of all-new material by Eileen Myles, whose inspired poetry is a form of communication. Eileen Myles teaches Michael Silverblatt how to use “they” as a personal pronoun. They say their influence is jazz, improvisation, Buddhism, John Cage, and the violent potential of the American language. They are tender, deep feeling, admiring of internal qualities, and capable of penetrating to the center of a person. Such a major writer, their public readings inspire lines to form around the block. They’re a must.


Photos by Rosalie Atkinson.

Evolution

Eileen Myles

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’
For The Curious Blog

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’ During his three decades in elected office, Orange County Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has talked to the press countless times about his views. But last Saturday, when I dropped by… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

Volunteers for OC Democrats hope to flip Republican seats
For The Curious Blog

Volunteers for OC Democrats hope to flip Republican seats ﻿ Orange County has long been a Republican stronghold, but this year it’s one of a handful of political battlegrounds around the country. There are four Congressional districts in the… Read More

Nov 01, 2018

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario on why her job is more dangerous now
For The Curious Blog

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario on why her job is more dangerous now Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynsey Addario has risked her life to document the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and civil wars and humanitarian crises in Libya, South Sudan and Syria. Her work… Read More

Oct 31, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed