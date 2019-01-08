An eighteen-year old American, hungry for purity, moves to the Middle East and studies Islam at a madrasa, discovering what she yearned for in America. Belief determines behavior in Pakistan, where simplicity and honesty replace the hypocrisy she fled from. Disguising herself as a young man, and joining the Taliban, she lives a lie while searching for what is true. John Wray discusses writing about the extremes of subjectivity, and breaking the reader of expectations.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
John Wray: Godsend
An eighteen-year old American, hungry for purity, moves to the Middle East and studies Islam at a madrasa, discovering what she yearned for in America. Belief determines behavior in Pakistan, where simplicity and honesty replace the hypocrisy she fled from. Disguising herself as a young man, and joining the Taliban, she lives a lie while searching for what is true. John Wray discusses writing about the extremes of subjectivity, and breaking the reader of expectations.
Guest:
John Wray - Author - @John_Wray
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Michelle Escobar, Alan Howard