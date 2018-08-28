ON AIR
Joshua Mattson: A Short Film About Disappointment

Joshua Mattson’s experimental debut novel, A Short Film About Disappointment, pulls the rug out from under the reader.

Aug 30, 2018

A Short Film About Disappointment is a book of experimental fiction: eighty short chapters are film reviews and revelations of a critic’s personality. Movie plots are imitated in his life, and bizarre characters follow deadbeat dreams of midnight cult films. Joshua Mattson discusses finding meaningful pleasure in escapist culture. He says he wants to surprise readers, and let them find things in strange places where they didn’t expect them.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

A Short Film About Disappointment

Joshua Mattson

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

