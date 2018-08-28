Joshua Mattson: A Short Film About Disappointment

A Short Film About Disappointment is a book of experimental fiction: eighty short chapters are film reviews and revelations of a critic’s personality. Movie plots are imitated in his life, and bizarre characters follow deadbeat dreams of midnight cult films. Joshua Mattson discusses finding meaningful pleasure in escapist culture. He says he wants to surprise readers, and let them find things in strange places where they didn’t expect them.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
A Short Film About Disappointment
Joshua Mattson