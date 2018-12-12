Dramatic, emotional, and philosophical, Katherine Weber’s, Still Life with Monkey, is a profound book written in the old style, with depths orchestrated by the author. It’s engrossed in character, possibility, theme and variation. A novel that tells you why to live even when things have gone so wrong. Weber talks about learning how to write by reading, and writing the kind of book she would like to read.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
Katharine Weber: Still Life with Monkey
Dramatic, emotional, and philosophical, Katherine Weber’s, Still Life with Monkey, is a profound book written in the old style, with depths orchestrated by the author. It’s engrossed in character, possibility, theme and variation. A novel that tells you why to live even when things have gone so wrong. Weber talks about learning how to write by reading, and writing the kind of book she would like to read.
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Michelle Escobar, Alan Howard