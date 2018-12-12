ON AIR
Katharine Weber: Still Life with Monkey

Hosted by 

Dramatic, emotional, and philosophical, Katherine Weber’s, Still Life with Monkey, is a profound book written in the old style, with depths orchestrated by the author. It’s engrossed in character, possibility, theme and variation. A novel that tells you why to live even when things have gone so wrong. Weber talks about learning how to write by reading, and writing the kind of book she would like to read.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar, Alan Howard

