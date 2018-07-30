ON AIR
BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Lydia Millet: Fight No More

Lydia Millet’s Fight No More is a book of improvised stories about people who live improvised lives in Los Angeles.

Aug 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A book of improvised stories about people who live improvised lives in Los Angeles, scrappy stories meant to feel more like a playground than a school room, Fight No More is a book where anything can happen. It can shock you and two pages later make you laugh. Lydia Millet discusses writing to surprise herself, delight herself, and stop herself from being bored. She writes to escape from the known and acceptable, for fun but not only for fun—she is unwilling to risk shallowness.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

Fight No More

Lydia Millet

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

