Lydia Millet: Fight No More

A book of improvised stories about people who live improvised lives in Los Angeles, scrappy stories meant to feel more like a playground than a school room, Fight No More is a book where anything can happen. It can shock you and two pages later make you laugh. Lydia Millet discusses writing to surprise herself, delight herself, and stop herself from being bored. She writes to escape from the known and acceptable, for fun but not only for fun—she is unwilling to risk shallowness.



Photos by Christopher Ho.