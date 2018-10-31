ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DESIGN
AND
ARCHITECTURE

DESIGN<br>AND<br>ARCHITECTUREDESIGN<br>AND<br>ARCHITECTURE

Fighting for the soul of Day of the Dead

Today is Halloween, but there’s a holiday starting tomorrow that’s also become a full-blown LA celebration: Day of the Dead. As the tradition becomes mainstream and retailers cash in, some Latinos are anxious that it’s becoming a “Mexican Halloween” and not a commemoration of their dearly departed ancestors.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 31, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE


Revelers wear sugar skull makeup for a Day of the Dead celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Day of the Dead goes back thousands of years to pre-Columbian times. It’s a festival where people honor their ancestors primarily by creating altars on which they place ofrenda, or offerings, that are believed to evoke the memories of that person.

Traditional elements include photographs of the departed, sugar skulls, orange marigolds, candles, and bowls of food or bottles of beer that their loved ones enjoyed in life.

They can be very simple or extremely elaborate -- and quite beautifully designed.

You can find them in people’s homes, and now at big public venues like Grand Park, Olvera Street and Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

At Hollywood Forever it cost $25 to attend their Day of the Day celebration this past Saturday and see 90 ofrendas on display. They also award $3,000 prizes in the categories of best event themed, traditional and contemporary altar.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery started their Day of the Dead ceremony 19 years ago. The merchants at Olvera Street have been doing it for over 30 years.

But it started to gain traction in the 1970s when Self-Help Graphics in Boyle Heights revived it -- as the Chicano civil rights movement reclaimed the tradition, and started to create altars with a political edge, dealing with immigration, police violence, prisons, drug addiction and other issues.

Fast forward to now and you have Day of the Dead celebrations in public schools in the Southland.

Hollywood has most certainly helped spread the word -- especially with last year’s blockbuster Pixar movie “Coco” which is centered on Day of the Dead.

However, some people feel uncomfortable at what they see as the commercializing of the holiday, with retailers like Target and Walmart cashing in, and that it’s becoming “Mexican Halloween” and losing the spiritual aspects of the tradition.

One could argue, however, that this is what happens to every cultural tradition when it gets imported into the US, such as Christmas, Hanukkah and of course Halloween, which was once known as All Hallows’ Eve and involved praying and visiting the graves of the dead, not dressing up in sexy skeleton outfits and eating lots of candy.

In fact, a professor of landscape architecture at Cal Poly Pomona named James Becerra reached out after hearing DnA’s segment on Day of the Dead to say that his family -- rooted in the Southland for five generations -- has built altars at Hollywood Forever and won awards two years running.

“Traditions -- and I'm putting it in quotation marks -- are inherently fungible, malleable, temporal. Name one tradition that that hasn't evolved. Even the Day of the Dead in Mexico is a mashup of Christian and pre-Columbian indigenous religion,” Becerra said. “But I think the fact remains that it is a veneration of those that have come before us, it’s ancestor worship if you will, it’s just a way of staying connected with our family.”

So he doesn’t believe Day of the Dead has become the Mexican Halloween.

The question is, should Halloween itself go back to some of its more spiritual origins - when it, like Day of the Dead, was about honoring ancestors.

Or is the dressing up part too much fun?

CREDITS

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Subscribe to the DnA newsletter

Exploring ideas big or small, local or international, with a look at their impact on our daily lives.

 

More From Design and Architecture

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Design & Architecture Blog
5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week: celebrate designer Paul Fortune’s new book; see CalEarth’s work in Africa alongside Iranian photography; experience the world of high-concept fragrances; make a bird’s eye study of Southern California; experience the altars and art of Día de los Muertos, and dozens of other free downtown art events. Read More

Oct 29, 2018

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week, you can: see a Japanese architect’s vision of the future, enjoy art by Gary Baseman and others at The Other Art Fair, admire the work of LA residential architect Roland E. Coate, explore the interplay between democracy and civic space, and take a spin through the history and symbolism of woman’s uniform. Read More

Oct 22, 2018

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week Contemplate Los Angeles “context” and culture with KCRW hosts; discuss the future of the Bowtie parcel; learn about the art direction for Prince; immerse yourself in modern design at Westedge; watch – and listen to the 1970s Triforium come alive. Read More

Oct 15, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed