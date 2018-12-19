Tunnel vision: separating hype from reality at Elon Musk's big reveal

Design and Architecture

In a city that has gone mad for tunneling, Elon Musk has managed to keep the spotlight on his Boring Company with a drip-drip of titillating news about his underground drilling project in Hawthorne.

Months of wondering if this was all more talk than do were answered Tuesday when press and selected guests were invited for a big reveal. Frances Anderton shares the experience with Steve Chiotakis on DnA on ATC, and asks if Musk’s genius for geewhiz technology blinds him to other ways of thinning traffic.

First of all, there is a tunnel -- it’s 1.4 miles, curving, slender and white, 12 feet in diameter, built at a cost of 10 million underneath SpaceX, Musk’s space exploration company.

To get into it a group of us descended about 30 feet or so down a ramp or stairs in the company’s lot, located between a Lowes and SpaceX.

There we boarded a Tesla Model X -- with retractable wheels, more on that shortly -- and a very careful driver drove the car into the tunnel, guiding the wheels onto two concrete ridges running parallel, and the width of the car, at the base of the tunnel.



Amidst boring equipment on the company lot sits Gary’s shrine, in honor of Gary the snail owned by SpongeBob SquarePants. Musk made a lot of jokes about drilling today going at snail’s pace. Photo by Frances Anderton

He then drove us at a speed of around 40 miles an hour, to a soundtrack of Jackson 5’s “Dancing Machine” and green and blue neon lighting. The ride was somewhat bumpy and far slower than the promised hyperspeed of 150 miles per hour or so, which frankly would have been terrifying.

The driver, by the way, was for this test drive for proof of concept. The ultimate goal, says Musk, is full autonomy.

Our endpoint was an open cage elevator that lifted us up to ground level. We emerged in an alley behind the famed Hawthorne bungalow purchased by the Boring Company.

How has the concept changed over time?

The original transit system floated by Musk involved a "skate" concept -- wherein cars or small mass transit vehicles would drop down an elevator and then be sped on these "skates" up, down or laterally through a 3D network of tubes called the Loop.

The Loop, he says, is a stepping stone towards a Hyperloop -- the Loop is for transport within cities, Hyperloop for transport between cities.

So the skates have been abandoned in favor of fitting out cars with affordable "retractable, deployable wheels" that are fitted to the underside of a vehicle and open out to attach to concrete upstands running the length of the tunnel just the width of the vehicles.



Prototypical retractable wheels attached to the base of a Tesla Model X. Photo by Frances Anderton

Musk says this is a simpler, more streamlined, cheaper way to achieve the desired concept of high speed, multi-directional travel that takes riders directly to a station of their choice. He envisions multiple stations, each with a small footprint, "woven" throughout the city.

Is this just a fancy Tesla marketing scheme?

Skeptics suggested this change of concept was his way to sell more Teslas and abandon a mass transit option.

Musk claims the system can run any electric, autonomous car that is compatible with the dimensions of the tunnel. He also claims that company owned Teslas would circulate the system constantly, picking up pedestrians and cyclists, thereby providing a public service to people without cars.

The retractable wheels, Musk said, are “a small but very important element of the technology. And this is something that can be applied to any autonomous EV. So to be clear this was not intended to be restricted to a Tesla. Obviously for convenience sake I use a Tesla, right? That would be silly if I didn't. But this is not intended to be some sort of walled garden or just for Teslas or something like that. Any autonomous EV could be outfitted with these guidewheels.”



A Tesla Model X sits atop an elevator designed to drop car and passenger down to the tunnel. Photo by Frances Anderton

Musk says this system limits the types of vehicles usable on the system to be autonomous (to handle the fast speeds and sudden braking for the off ramps), electric (to preempt noxious fumes) and would have to conform to the dimensions of the system.

He also referred to it as an “underground highway,” consisting of main arteries and off-ramps to stations, on which an individual car can move 150 miles an hour, with the “benefits of fixed guideway.” This confirmed suspicions that Musk had given up any notion of mass transit.

So what was the event really about? And who was it aimed at?

This was unclear. Musk repeatedly referenced his 3D Loop transit system and how it could be a “real solution to the soul-crushing traffic" in LA. He is convinced that with the 3-D concept you’d solve congestion, on the grounds “you can have as many tunnels as you want.” He believes that with this infinite system you would not have the problem of induced demand, where you widen a freeway and it instantly fills with drivers who might otherwise not have chosen to drive.



Visitors ascend from the tunnel. Musk is at rear of picture, showing people the entrance. Photo by Frances Anderton

“But the thing about going 3D is that you can have 16 tunnels going in the same direction. So you can have as many tunnels as you want, and I'm pretty sure everyone in the United States is not going to move to L.A. But you could literally build enough tunnels to transport everyone in the United States in L.A. There is no limit. This is very important,” Musk said. “And it's really about making transport 3D. And then also the way it works is there'll be a main artery for the tunnel, which travels at 150 miles. It's kind of like an underground highway.”

But Musk is not going to be building one on the Westside anytime soon. He dropped plans for a test tunnel beneath Sepulveda Boulevard after a coalition of Westside community groups sued, demanding an environmental review. A Santa Monica staffer told DnA the beach city was concerned that the Boring Company’s drilling would impact the city’s aquifer.

Musk agreed to drop those plans in a legal settlement reached last month with the groups. Instead his company will focus on a more-than-three-mile tunnel connecting the Metro Red Line to Dodger Stadium.



Tunnel boring equipment was stagelit for the party. This is Godot, a first generation drill that Musk plans to improve on. Photo by Frances Anderton

So judging by the breathless tours of the ever faster tunnel boring technologies (his perky Boring Company reps showed us several generations of very large boring machines -- with names of course -- such as Godot, a first generation machine which we were told is too dirty and slow. Then there was Line-Storm, a second generation digger that promises to dig much faster. Then they have in mind Prufrock, a third generation design capable of 15 fold increase in speed.

Musk also repeatedly pitched the Boring Company’s "three basic product lines:" a Loop Transportation System, a Conduit Tunnel for utilities, and a Water Tunnel.

Musk said that if they can build this tunnel system in LA, they can build it anywhere.

“LA is like the tunnel equivalent of Broadway. We've got earthquakes, we've got oil and gas and methane in the soil. Like, they still drill oil in LA. And you get sort of sandy, rocky soil. There's about a million regulatory agencies that you have to satisfy,” he said.

Skeptics like Andrew Gumbel from The Guardian were convinced the event was a splashy sales event for Boring Company technology and services.

Musk himself says he is getting up to 20 calls a week from municipalities and private companies looking to buy, and that investment offers are pouring in even though he hasn’t shown them a spreadsheet.

There is a lot of tunneling going on in LA right now. Why does this one garner so much interest?

It’s the Musk effect. He can take the most boring engineering detail -- excuse the pun -- and make it exciting and interesting.

After all, only Musk could throw a party and enthrall people with a presentation about tunnel drilling equipment.

And that’s what he did. Following the press tours there was a party on the lot. Guests included local elected officials from the City of Hawthorne, Tesla owners who’d won tickets, and people who sold hats for the Boring Company.



Concrete sections were also on display. Boring Company reps talked up the cost and time savings that result from the “vertical integration” by the company of all aspects of drilling and tunnel construction. Photo by Frances Anderton

They ate s’mores and Pink’s hot dogs while mingling amidst concrete sections of a tunnel; huge pieces of boring equipment; a white gantry on which were blown up tweets of his touting the tunnel; a gilded throne or "shrine" for Gary (as in, SpongeBob SquarePants’ pet snail); a tall brick "DIY Watchtower" (made from bumpy bricks baked from the dirt extracted by the boring).

At the base of the watchtower were men in chainlink and metal armor speaking in silly French accents. They’d been hired by Musk to honor his favorite comedians, the Monty Pythons.

And while all this was going on Musk himself was at the entrance to his tunnel giving his presentation to an adoring crowd who were there to get a first ride. His speech was projected on screens around the lot. So you have crowds of people watching a guy talk about comparable drilling speeds.

Why is Elon Musk pushing for this technology when we have a mass transit system under construction and the public has thrown its support behind paying for it?

There’s another important piece to this, which is: Musk is evidently bored by the prosaic.

He likes gee-whiz engineering solutions and people like to hear about gee-whiz solutions. It’s more exciting than the idea of sitting on a slow bus or a subway train filled with other people.

And Musk is not much interested in people and he’s not much interested in the tried and true.

At a Tesla event in 2017, he famously called public transportation “a pain in the ass,” and continued, “that’s why everyone doesn’t like it. And there’s like a bunch of random strangers, one of who might be a serial killer, OK, great. And so that’s why people like individualized transport, that goes where you want, when you want.”

Musk would rather reinvent the wheel than support ground-level mass transit of the kind that’s been proven for over a century.

He would rather send an untested submarine to Thailand to help rescue trapped schoolboys than defer to brilliant divers who know from experience how to swim in tight caves.

And he’s not interested in policy solutions. For him, an engineer, solving traffic congestion demands a technical solve, not, say, a land-use change like figuring out ways to have people live closer to work, or incentivizing people to get out of cars and walk or bike or use a more nimble technology like e-scooters.



The DIY Brick Watchtower, seen from outside the lot (photos inside were forbidden during the daytime press event). Photo by Frances Anderton

So on the one hand he’s a showman bordering on a huckster.

And yet on the other he’s a huge genius who delivers on his high-flying ideas.

After all, he decided to build a topknotch electric car and disrupt the car industry and he did. He says he wants to tunnel under LA and then he does. He says he wants to fly to Mars and he’s on his way there. He said he was going to send humans into space and he’s about to -- next year he’ll send the astronauts Doug and Bob to the International Space Station in a partnership with NASA.

And has an army of followers willing to support him. One couple I spoke with rejected any skeptical interpretations, saying he's a "true dreamer" who “sees the big picture.” A man and his son had flown in from San Francisco just for the event. Outside the party a group of teens was begging to be let in; one of them was hoping to get Musk to sign his skateboard.

Lastly, look at us. We are covering the unveiling of a mile-long tunnel now, and so are news organizations everywhere.