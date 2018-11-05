Destiny's Children with Kelly Rowland and Elle Lorraine

Only Houston's finest were allowed on this episode of Don't @ Me! Today, Justin sits down with two women who were truly destined for greatness: Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland and up-and-coming actor and singer Elle Lorraine.

They talk about all things destiny. Kelly talks about the women in her life that inspired her journey, and what it's been like to be famous for most of her life. Elle tells us about her journey to becoming and actor, and they both share what's next for them. Plus we hear from Kelly how the music industry has changed, what Justin needs from the pop stars of 2018, and what Elle's dream role is.