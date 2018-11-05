ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DON'T
@
ME
WITH
JUSTIN
SIMIEN

DON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIENDON'T<br>@<br>ME<br>WITH<br>JUSTIN<br>SIMIEN

Destiny's Children with Kelly Rowland and Elle Lorraine

This week, Justin talks destiny with some true destiny experts. None other than Kelly Rowland from Destiny's Child and up-and-coming actor and singer Elle Lorraine talk about how they knew what their destiny was, when they knew it, and who inspired them along the way.

COMING SOON

Nov 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Only Houston's finest were allowed on this episode of Don't @ Me! Today, Justin sits down with two women who were truly destined for greatness: Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland and up-and-coming actor and singer Elle Lorraine.

They talk about all things destiny. Kelly talks about the women in her life that inspired her journey, and what it's been like to be famous for most of her life. Elle tells us about her journey to becoming and actor, and they both share what's next for them. Plus we hear from Kelly how the music industry has changed, what Justin needs from the pop stars of 2018, and what Elle's dream role is.

Guests:
Kelly Rowland, Former member of Destiny's Child, @kellyrowland
Elle Lorraine, Actor, singer, @ellemagazine

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Don't @ Me with Justin Simien

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed