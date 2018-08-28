ON AIR
The Rundown Breakdown with Robin Thede

Robin Thede broke new late night ground with her excellent (and widely adopted) show The Rundown on BET. What’s next for her and will we ever see a return of The Rundown? Plus, what to watch when we’re avoiding the news cycle: namely, POSE and Random Acts of Flyness.

Aug 28, 2018

Robin Thede is one of the smartest and funniest people in late night. She has a long string of late night firsts behind her, among them: first black woman head writer (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore), first black woman to host her own show. She created The Rundown, which was distributed by BET and sadly ended its short but beautiful run earlier this year.

Robin gives us hints about what’s next for her hilarious brand of political humor. Plus, we nerd out about some of our favorite shows still on television, POSE (FX) and Random Acts of Flyness (HBO).

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

