The Rundown Breakdown with Robin Thede

Robin Thede is one of the smartest and funniest people in late night. She has a long string of late night firsts behind her, among them: first black woman head writer (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore), first black woman to host her own show. She created The Rundown, which was distributed by BET and sadly ended its short but beautiful run earlier this year.

Robin gives us hints about what’s next for her hilarious brand of political humor. Plus, we nerd out about some of our favorite shows still on television, POSE (FX) and Random Acts of Flyness (HBO).