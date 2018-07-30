ON AIR
The Sexual (and Gender) Revolution with Kimberly Peirce

Kimberly Peirce’s breakout film “Boys Don’t Cry” was ahead of its time in 1999. Justin and Kim talk about the language around gender and sexuality, from who can say “butch” to what happens when previously accepted terms go out of vogue. Are there words that only queer people can use? Kim says, don’t @ previous generations of activists and radicals if their terms don’t match new norms.

Jul 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Kimberly Peirce broke out with “Boys Don’t Cry” in 1999. She became fascinated with the story of Brandon Teena, a trans man in Nebraska, after his story (and horrific murder) was detailed in the Village Voice in 1993. At the time, Kim was recently out and dating women, though the term “lesbian” didn’t feel right. Contemporary gender ideas like “masculine of center” weren’t yet in common use. She was drawn to Brandon’s clarity around his identity despite the social pressures and violence he faced. Justin and Kim discuss their queer identities and once-radical language of acceptance that is now scrutinized in a rapidly accelerating conversation about gender.

Kim and Justin also discuss the artists that are inspiring their work today, from Donald Glover to Beyoncé to the filmmakers of the French New Wave, who openly depicted sexuality and freedom for women.

Guests:
Kimberly Peirce, Writer and director, 'Stop-Loss'

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

