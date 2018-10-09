ON AIR
The Storyteller with Janet Mock

Janet Mock is a director, producer, writer, activist, and a two times over New York Times bestselling author. But if she had to define her life's work, she'd tell you she was a storyteller.

Oct 09, 2018

Above everything else, Janet Mock is a storyteller. She grew up in Hawaii before making her way to New York to work in publishing. Her first New York Times bestselling book, Redefining Realness, was one of the first nationally recognized memoirs to explore the trans experience. Since then, she's gone on to write another book Surpassing Certainty and produce a documentary for HBO. Most recently she produced, wrote, and directed on Ryan Murphy's hit FX show Pose.

Justin sits down with Janet to find out what she's tired of talking about, how she stays grounded, and how Pose's writer's room stays "politically correct."

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

