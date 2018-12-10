The Unicorns

Don't @ Me with Justin Simien

What does it mean to be an industry “unicorn?” For producers Alana Mayo and Cameron Washington, it means being one of a few black women in Hollywood working with a system that doesn't celebrate people who look like them. They both started their careers within the Hollywood studio system before setting out on their own. Alana Mayo is head of production at Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, and Cameron Washington is an independent producer.



They talk to Justin about what it was like to work within the studio system as black women, and why they felt they needed to leave. Alana talks about why Outlier Society adopted inclusion riders, and Cameron tells us what movies she wants to see with black actors. They share advice for the next generation of filmmakers, and talk about the need for self-care in any industry, but especially this one.