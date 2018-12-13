So. Much. TV.

Hollywood Breakdown

What's really revealing is how the numbers are broken up. For the first time ever, the number of originals on streaming services has overtaken those on more traditional broadcasts. Streaming series went from 117 to 160 while basic cable's numbers dropped from 175 to 144. And next year, Apple and Disney streaming services will be in the mix as well. So if you feel overwhelmed by the number of series on Netflix, you're not alone! The numbers are in fact going up.