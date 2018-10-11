Streaming wars

Netflix has been bulking up its original content, but some of its most-watched shows are still older library content like 'Friends' and 'The West Wing.' At some point, the companies that own those shows will pull them from Netflix and put them on their own streaming services, whether that be Disney or Warner Brothers or services still yet to be announced. Plus, already existing streamers like Amazon and Hulu are working to get more original premium original content as well. Viewers will have to pick and choose between streaming services, and if you want them all, it could well end up costing just as much as the big cable bundles used to.