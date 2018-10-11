ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Streaming wars

John Stankey, the head of WarnerMedia, announced a new streaming service coming next year with content from its massive film and TV library. It will join Disney and Apple in companies with forthcoming streaming services that could spell trouble from Netflix.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Netflix has been bulking up its original content, but some of its most-watched shows are still older library content like 'Friends' and 'The West Wing.' At some point, the companies that own those shows will pull them from Netflix and put them on their own streaming services, whether that be Disney or Warner Brothers or services still yet to be announced. Plus, already existing streamers like Amazon and Hulu are working to get more original premium original content as well. Viewers will have to pick and choose between streaming services, and if you want them all, it could well end up costing just as much as the big cable bundles used to. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification
For The Curious Blog

As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification Nobody on the corner of 4th and Towne remembers exactly when the first garden appeared – only that it was swiftly followed by another, and then another. But everyone agrees… Read More

Oct 11, 2018

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’
For The Curious Blog

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Prop 7: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 7: What you need to know Prop 7 would be the first step in making daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the proposition say that changing our clocks twice a year is unnecessary, while opponents to… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed