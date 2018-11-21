ON AIR
British baked goods meet Californian ingredients in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara pastry chef Sandra Adu Zelli will debut her new bakery business, Gipsy Hill Bakery at the Santa Barbara Night Market, a holiday pop-up inside the old Macy's building in downtown Santa Barbara. We take a look at what she’s making and how rhubarb grown in Santa Barbara differs from her home country of England.

Nov 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Santa Barbara pastry chef Sandra Adu Zelli will debut her new bakery business, Gipsy Hill Bakery at the Santa Barbara Night Market, a holiday pop-up inside the old Macy's building in downtown Santa Barbara. We take a look at what she's making and how rhubarb grown in Santa Barbara differs from her home country of England.

Sandra Adu Zelli picks up apples for pies at Fair Hills Farm. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Guests:
Sandra Adu Zelli, Handlebar Coffee Roasters

Host:
Katie Hershfelt

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

