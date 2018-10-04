Election Day is less than five weeks away. Maybe voting will go off without a hitch. But over the past 10 years, elections in Los Angeles County have been marred by problems that have led to a lot of voter confusion at the polls. In the first of a two part series, KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez looks at recent breakdowns in L.A. County’s elections, and how election officials plan to solve them with a massive election modernization program.
Can LA County fix its voting issues before November?
Election Day is less than five weeks away. Maybe voting will go off without a hitch. But over the past 10 years, elections in Los Angeles County have been marred by problems that have led to a lot of voter confusion at the polls. In the first of a two part series, KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez looks at recent breakdowns in L.A. County’s elections, and how election officials plan to solve them with a massive election modernization program.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Saul Gonzalez
More From KCRW Features
Why are DMV wait times so long Have you visited a DMV office in California recently? Did it seem like wait times were not just bad, but a lot worse than usual? Well, it’s not you—they have been. This summer, people trying to renew a driver’s license have experienced ballooning wait times at DMVs across the state. So, what’s behind it?
Is it safe to use pot when you're pregnant? It’s been almost a year since California legalized recreational marijuana sales. But there are still a lot of unknowns about cannabis, including the potential health risks associated with its use. KCRW producer Michell Eloy has been reporting on how public health is trying to catch up to the industry. Today she reports on a growing trend of women turning to pot during pregnancy.
Drug education in the era of legal weed D.A.R.E. was once the most widely used school-based substance abuse prevention program in the country. And it was invented right here in Los Angeles. With pot now legal here in California, LAUSD is trying more a more subtle approach to educating kids about the dangers of marijuana use.