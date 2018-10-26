ON AIR
Interview with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner

A teacher strike is looking increasingly likely in Los Angeles, because mediation talks between the school district and the teachers' union have failed. KCRW's Saul Gonzalez sat down with Austin Beutner is the former investment banker selected to lead LA Unified, America's second largest public school system.

Oct 29, 2018

A teacher strike is looking increasingly likely in Los Angeles, because mediation talks between the school district and the teachers' union have failed. Austin Beutner is the former investment banker selected to lead LA Unified, America's second largest public school system. KCRW's Saul Gonzalez sat down with Beutner just as the district started sending out pamphlets to families warning about the possibility of a strike

Saul Gonzalez

