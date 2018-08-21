ON AIR
Making art for other artists

Behind every good radio host, there’s a producer working in the background.

Aug 21, 2018

Behind every good radio host, there’s a producer working in the background. The same is often true of artists. Many work with assistants and fabricators to create their work, but those folks often remain anonymous. A show that’s about to wrap up soon, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, highlights a man who’s been producing work for other artists for more than 30 years. It’s called Brush for Hire: Norm Laich and other artists.

Guests:
Lindsay Preston Zappas, Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

