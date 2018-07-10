ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

A tram to the Hollywood sign

The Hollywood sign has been a magnet for tourists and the bane of existence for the neighbors who surround it. People seeking selfies, or even just a closer look, have poured into Beachwood Canyon and other places nearby for decades. Now, Warner Brothers studio says it thinks it has a way to get the people there, without the neighborhood dilemma: A tram that would whisk you up there from the backside of the mountain.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Hollywood sign has been a magnet for tourists and the bane of existence for the neighbors who surround it. People seeking selfies, or even just a closer look, have poured into Beachwood Canyon and other places nearby for decades. Now, Warner Brothers studio says it thinks it has a way to get the people there, without the neighborhood dilemma: A tram that would whisk you up there from the backside of the mountain.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How do you talk to your kids about pot?
For The Curious Blog

How do you talk to your kids about pot? KCRW is looking to speak with people about the conversations they’re having with their kids about marijuana use, now that recreational sales are legal in California. Share your thoughts  … Read More

Jul 10, 2018

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick
For The Curious Blog

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick President Trump announces his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Read More

Jul 09, 2018

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed