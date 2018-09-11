ON AIR
LAPD releases graphic video depicting a female officer being shot

LAPD releases graphic video depicting a female officer being shot at close range, before partner shoots and kills gunman.

Sep 11, 2018

The release of the video yesterday comes in the wake of a new policy in Los Angeles that requires police to release video recordings from officer-involved shootings within 45 days. It’s not the first video to be released by the department, but it is atypical in that it shows a police officer as the victim of a shooting, instead of the other way around.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

