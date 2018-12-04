ON AIR
The decline of Sunset Magazine

It’s been a western staple for more than a century. But the situation is reportedly pretty dire over at Sunset Magazine. The perennial publication of life in the west has fallen on hard times with dwindling ad sales and corresponding cash shortages. Will new ownership turn things around, or drive the magazine out of business?

Dec 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

