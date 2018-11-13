ON AIR
Where the fire started, a checkered past

The Woolsey Fire continues to rage at a little more than a third containment today. Areas in, and north and west of, Malibu are feeling the brunt of the impact. But across the Ventura County Line, headed past Point Mugu, and toward Oxnard, is a plot of land that has a lot of history. And controversy. With fires burning inside the grounds of the former Rocketdyne Field Lab, some folks who live nearby are worried.

Nov 13, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

