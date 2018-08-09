The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly said stars are not removable from the famous boulevard, but after a man took a pickax and destroyed Trump's star, the city of West Hollywood voted unanimously to remove it. The problem? Trump's star isn't in West Hollywood, and only the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can decide if it stays or goes.
Will President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed?
