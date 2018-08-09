ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Will President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly said stars are not removable from the famous boulevard, but after a man took a pickax and destroyed Trump's star, the city of West Hollywood voted unanimously to remove it. The problem? Trump's star isn't in West Hollywood, and only the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can decide if it stays or goes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly said stars are not removable from the famous boulevard, but after a man took a pickax and destroyed Trump's star, the city of West Hollywood voted unanimously to remove it. The problem? Trump's star isn't in West Hollywood, and only the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce can decide if it stays or goes.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast
For The Curious Blog

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast For the first time since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” a major Hollywood studio is out with a film featuring an all-Asian cast. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

How KCRW’s 24-Hour Radio Race convinced me to quit my day job
For The Curious Blog

How KCRW’s 24-Hour Radio Race convinced me to quit my day job My laptop glows red behind the dimmest setting of my headlamp. I’m taking a short break to eat a small ration of my cousin’s rhubarb pie. It’s 2:37 a.m., I’m… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed