ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

A Death-Denying Tweet

Researchers say 3,000 people died because of Hurricane Maria, but President Trump says Democrats came up with that number to make him look bad.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What were the federal failures in response to Hurricane Maria, and what have we learned from them, as Hurricane Florence hits the Southeast? Juliette Kayyem, former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration joins to discuss that, and a record number of migrant children who are in federal custody. Paul Manafort pleads guilty and agrees to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Tim Carney, commentary editor of the Washington Examiner, talks about the aspects of unregistered foreign lobbying in the plea deal, and he joins the panel to discuss the ongoing sex abuse scandal and crisis in the Catholic Church.

Finally, why are national politics so...New York? Ben Adler analyzes that and the results of the New York gubernatorial primary between Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon.

A Puerto Rican flag is seen on a pair of shoes as hundreds of pairs of shoes displayed at the Capitol to pay tribute to Hurricane Maria's victims after a research team led by Harvard University estimated that 4,645 people lost their lives, a number not confirmed by the government, in San Juan, Puerto Rico June 1, 2018. Photo credit: Alvin Baez/Reuters.

Guests:
Juliette Kayyem, Kayyem Solutions, @juliettekayyem
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio, @adlerben
Tim Carney, Editor, Washington Examiner, @TPCarney

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Elizabeth Bruenig

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Is your weed tested?
For The Curious Blog

Is your weed tested? When Sam David graduated from Penn State in 2003 he got a typical starting job for an analytical chemist, testing the Boron content of glass. The work suited him. He… Read More

Sep 13, 2018

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners
For The Curious Blog

KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners The wait is over. We’re proud to announce the winners of KCRW’s 6th annual 24-hour Radio Race. When we released this year’s theme, The New Normal, we encouraged the 250… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed