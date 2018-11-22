Stand by your prince

President Trump defends Saudi Arabia despite mounting criticism regarding its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And Hillary Clinton’s emails are blamed for costing her the presidency, but does the Trump administration now have an email problem of its own? As promised, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made good on a promise for new policies for addressing sexual misconduct at colleges. K.C. Johnson, who’s written a book about adjudication of campus sexual assault and has tracked Title IX cases, joins to discuss the proposed policies with the panel.



Then, after a landmark election for women and women of color, Kelli Goff gathers a panel to discuss the gains. Michelle Bernard, Danielle Belton and Glynda Carr discuss the wins, the end of Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor, and what’s needed to advance women of color toward public office.



Photo credit: US Department of State.