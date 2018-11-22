President Trump defends Saudi Arabia despite mounting criticism regarding its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And Hillary Clinton’s emails are blamed for costing her the presidency, but does the Trump administration now have an email problem of its own? As promised, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made good on a promise for new policies for addressing sexual misconduct at colleges. K.C. Johnson, who’s written a book about adjudication of campus sexual assault and has tracked Title IX cases, joins to discuss the proposed policies with the panel.
Then, after a landmark election for women and women of color, Kelli Goff gathers a panel to discuss the gains. Michelle Bernard, Danielle Belton and Glynda Carr discuss the wins, the end of Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor, and what’s needed to advance women of color toward public office.
Photo credit: US Department of State.
Stand by your prince
Outrage about President Trump’s allegiance to Saudi Arabia is coming from both sides.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
KC Johnson, co-author, 'Until Proven Innocent', @kcjohnson9
Danielle Belton, The Root, @blacksnob
Glynda Carr, political strategist and co-founder of Higher Heights, @glyndacarr
Michelle Bernard, Journalist and president & CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics and Public Policy, @michellebernard
CREDITS
Hosts:
Kelli Goff
Dorian Warren
Tim Carney
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
