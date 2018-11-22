ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Stand by your prince

Outrage about President Trump’s allegiance to Saudi Arabia is coming from both sides.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump defends Saudi Arabia despite mounting criticism regarding its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And Hillary Clinton’s emails are blamed for costing her the presidency, but does the Trump administration now have an email problem of its own? As promised, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made good on a promise for new policies for addressing sexual misconduct at colleges. K.C. Johnson, who’s written a book about adjudication of campus sexual assault and has tracked Title IX cases, joins to discuss the proposed policies with the panel.

Then, after a landmark election for women and women of color, Kelli Goff gathers a panel to discuss the gains. Michelle Bernard, Danielle Belton and Glynda Carr discuss the wins, the end of Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor, and what’s needed to advance women of color toward public office.

Photo credit: US Department of State.

Guests:
KC Johnson, co-author, 'Until Proven Innocent', @kcjohnson9
Danielle Belton, The Root, @blacksnob
Glynda Carr, political strategist and co-founder of Higher Heights, @glyndacarr
Michelle Bernard, Journalist and president & CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics and Public Policy, @michellebernard

CREDITS

Hosts:
Kelli Goff
Dorian Warren
Tim Carney

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
After Woolsey Fire, Malibu teachers vow to rebuild
For The Curious Blog

After Woolsey Fire, Malibu teachers vow to rebuild Many who evacuated during the Woolsey Fire are returning to their homes, or to where their homes used to stand. Malibu residents, from movie stars to mobile park renters, have… Read More

Nov 21, 2018

‘We have to rebuild.’ Two Camp Fire survivors share their stories
For The Curious Blog

‘We have to rebuild.’ Two Camp Fire survivors share their stories Susan Fort and Natalie Carmichael live in Paradise, California. Both were able escape to the Camp Fire. Susan’s home survived. Natalie’s did not. In their own words, they talk about… Read More

Nov 21, 2018

What questions do you have about the California fires?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the California fires? Fire season has come raging through California. The Northern California Camp Fire has 150,000 acres and killed 84 people. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has burned more than 96,000… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed