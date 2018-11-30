ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Very legal? Very cool?

President Trump says it was very legal and very cool to run his business and campaign simultaneously, but was it?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the words of David Frum, “lots of things are legal and not cool.” Was this a pivotal week for President Trump and the Russia investigation? Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney entered another guilty plea, and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort apparently breached his plea agreement. President Trump is in Argentina for the G-20 summit with other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia. What’s to come of that?

Then, it’s been a dramatic week at the US-Mexico border. Jose Antonio Vargas discusses the news with the panel and his memoir Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.

Finally, a lot of moms are making their way to the House of Representatives. Keli Goff speaks with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a mother and trailblazer, who’s working on policies to help them and other working mothers.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018.Photo credit: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters.

Guests:
David Frum, The Atlantic, @davidfrum
Jose Antonio Vargas, Journalist, filmmaker, founder and CEO of Define American, @joseiswriting
Carolyn Maloney, U.S. Representative for New York's 12th congressional district, @RepMaloney

CREDITS

Hosts:
Keli Goff
Christine Emba
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life
For The Curious Blog

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime leader in the fight for gun control. She authored legislation in California to ban assault weapons and has testified many times about gun… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

As migrants arrive in Tijuana, some protest and some help
For The Curious Blog

As migrants arrive in Tijuana, some protest and some help ﻿ Tanya Aguiñiga grew up in Tijuana, just a few blocks away from the border and even as a little kid she was aware of the constant flow of people… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

A new sheriff in town
For The Curious Blog

A new sheriff in town ﻿﻿ Sheriff Jim McDonnell conceded his bid for reelection against retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva, marking the first time in over a century that an incumbent sheriff has lost reelection… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed