Very legal? Very cool?

In the words of David Frum, “lots of things are legal and not cool.” Was this a pivotal week for President Trump and the Russia investigation? Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney entered another guilty plea, and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort apparently breached his plea agreement. President Trump is in Argentina for the G-20 summit with other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia. What’s to come of that?



Then, it’s been a dramatic week at the US-Mexico border. Jose Antonio Vargas discusses the news with the panel and his memoir Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.



Finally, a lot of moms are making their way to the House of Representatives. Keli Goff speaks with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a mother and trailblazer, who’s working on policies to help them and other working mothers.



U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018.Photo credit: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters.

