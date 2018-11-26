ON AIR
Anaheim Plays Nice with Ducks, Mean to Angels

City's dealings with its two professional sports teams couldn't be more different.

Nov 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

OC's two professional sports teams, the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, have been on the mind of its host city recently, although for vastly different reasons. The Ducks just renegotiated a lease with the city that will keep them in Anaheim through at least 2048, allows them to develop the land around the Honda Center, and also puts it in charge of the day-to-day operations of the much-troubled ARTIC train station. Meanwhile, Anaheim has asked for a new appraisal of the city-owned Angel Stadium of Anaheim and the land around it. It comes on the heels of the Angels exercising an opt-out clause that can see them leave their home of half a century as quickly as the 2020 season. What has created such different approaches?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

