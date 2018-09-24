Can Dems Take Southern OC's Congressional District for First Time in Decades?

Southern Orange County has elected a Republican to its congressional seat for generations, both because of its suburban status but also because of its proximity to Camp Pendleton. But with the retirement of incumbent Darrell Issa this year, Democrats have a good shot of taking the 49th Congressional District. First-time candidate Mike Levin has raised far more money than his opponent, former state assemblywoman Diane Harkey. He has also taken advantage of voter changes in the 39th, which is split almost evenly between Orange and San Diego counties. Issa won reelection by only a percentage point in 2016—can the Dems take it and make history?