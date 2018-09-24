ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Can Dems Take Southern OC's Congressional District for First Time in Decades?

NY Times poll puts political novice Mike Levin in front of GOP opponent.

Sep 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Southern Orange County has elected a Republican to its congressional seat for generations, both because of its suburban status but also because of its proximity to Camp Pendleton. But with the retirement of incumbent Darrell Issa this year, Democrats have a good shot of taking the 49th Congressional District. First-time candidate Mike Levin has raised far more money than his opponent, former state assemblywoman Diane Harkey. He has also taken advantage of voter changes in the 39th, which is split almost evenly between Orange and San Diego counties. Issa won reelection by only a percentage point in 2016—can the Dems take it and make history?


CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids
For The Curious Blog

How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids ﻿﻿﻿ With the start of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year, Los Angeles became arguably the biggest legal marijuana market in the world. The state prohibits anyone under the age… Read More

Sep 21, 2018

LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use
For The Curious Blog

LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use On a sunny Saturday afternoon in September, about a dozen high school health teachers gathered around a semi-circle of tables at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s downtown headquarters. The… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like?
For The Curious Blog

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like? Just east of West Hollywood, right before the iconic Sunset Strip, a MedMen billboard looms over pedestrians and al fresco diners eating burgers at nearby cafe. The billboard features a… Read More

Sep 18, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed