Can Dems Take Southern OC's Congressional District for First Time in Decades?
NY Times poll puts political novice Mike Levin in front of GOP opponent.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids With the start of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year, Los Angeles became arguably the biggest legal marijuana market in the world. The state prohibits anyone under the age… Read More
LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use On a sunny Saturday afternoon in September, about a dozen high school health teachers gathered around a semi-circle of tables at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s downtown headquarters. The… Read More