ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

Can Huntington Beach Overturn California's Sanctuary State Law?

City wins key judgment against SB 54 in OC Superior Court.

Oct 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge James Crandall sided with Huntington Beach in its lawsuit against California over the state's sanctuary state law. HB attorney Michael Gates argued that the bill--which seeks to limit interaction between local police agencies and immigration authorities over undocumented immigrants--was unconstitutional for charter cities, of which there are 121 of them in the state. It comes in a year where many OC cities revolted over the state's sanctuary-state law, citing an overreach and unnecessary siding with undocumented immigrants. But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has vowed to uphold the sanctuary state law, as proponents argue it keeps the state safe and that those opposed are simply bigots. Who will win?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

