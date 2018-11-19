ON AIR
How did OC Turn Blue

Big money, grassroots, and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee unite to flip Reagan Country.

Nov 19, 2018

The impossible came true last week, when Democrats announced they had won all seven OC congressional seats—the first time since the Great Depression that a Republican won’t represent Orange County in Washington. The stunning news didn’t come naturally, as a coalition of money, political operatives, and grassroots organizers united to hammer away at a GOP that had long dominated OC life. The GOP Still dominates local politics – but does the Democratic victory portend to a new, blue OC?

Gustavo Arellano

Benjamin Gottlieb

