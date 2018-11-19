The impossible came true last week, when Democrats announced they had won all seven OC congressional seats—the first time since the Great Depression that a Republican won’t represent Orange County in Washington. The stunning news didn’t come naturally, as a coalition of money, political operatives, and grassroots organizers united to hammer away at a GOP that had long dominated OC life. The GOP Still dominates local politics – but does the Democratic victory portend to a new, blue OC?
How did OC Turn Blue
Big money, grassroots, and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee unite to flip Reagan Country.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
