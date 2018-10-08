ON AIR
Is the Little Saigon Political Machine Fraying?

Rivalry between OC Supervisor Andrew Do and State Senator Janet Nguyen hints at end of political dynasty.

Oct 08, 2018

For nearly a decade, Vietnamese-American Republican candidates have dominated the state senate, assembly, and supervisor seats that encompass Little Saigon, the largest Vietnamese enclave in the United States. Kingmakers have created an assembly line of candidates in that time, but that succession might be frayed this year. In the 72nd Assembly District, Westminster Councilmember Tyler Diep faces a tough opponent in Josh Lowenthal, scion of the Long Beach political dynasty. In the 34th State Senate District, Janet Nguyen faces off against former assemblymember Tom Umberg. And while Supervisor Andrew Do isn't up for reelection this year, his attacks on Nguyen have drawn complaints going all the way to OC GOP Chairman Fred Whitaker. Is the Little Saigon dynasty over?

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

