History was made multiple times in Orange County on Election Night. Although vote results haven't been verified just yet, it seems Democrats will now occupy 5 of the county's 7 congressional seats, including the one held 30 years by Dana Rohrabacher. In the District Attorney's race, Supervisor Todd Spitzer beat longtime DA Tony Rackauckas. Disneyland now has a council majority in its favor in Anaheim, while Costa Mesa has beat back a decade of conservatism with a liberal-majority city council. What other races had the most important impact?
OC 2018 Elections Winners and Losers
DA's race, City Councils, congressional seats and more.
Gustavo Arellano
Benjamin Gottlieb
