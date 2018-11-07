ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

OC 2018 Elections Winners and Losers

DA's race, City Councils, congressional seats and more.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

History was made multiple times in Orange County on Election Night. Although vote results haven't been verified just yet, it seems Democrats will now occupy 5 of the county's 7 congressional seats, including the one held 30 years by Dana Rohrabacher. In the District Attorney's race, Supervisor Todd Spitzer beat longtime DA Tony Rackauckas. Disneyland now has a council majority in its favor in Anaheim, while Costa Mesa has beat back a decade of conservatism with a liberal-majority city council. What other races had the most important impact?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Live election updates from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live election updates from NPR Loading… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’
For The Curious Blog

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’ During his three decades in elected office, Orange County Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has talked to the press countless times about his views. But last Saturday, when I dropped by… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed