OC GOP Wonders What Awaits Them in 2020

Orange County Line

The 2018 midterms gave the Republican Party of Orange County a historical drubbing in OC's congressional races. This has led to much soul-searching among party activists over how to ensure their future in a county where Ronald Reagan once said "all the good Republicans go to die." On one hand, the GOP still holds a majority of the county's elected positions on the local level. On the other hand, they only hold a voter registration advantage over the Democrats of a bit over 1 percent. Is it time for the GOP to scrap its traditional playbook, as some activists are saying--or should they hold on to their conservative message?