A New York Times poll released over the weekend shows the once-unthinkable: Longtime GOP congressman Dana Rohrabacher is in the fight of his political life against his Democratic opponent, Harley Rouda. Rouda, a first-time politician, is banking on voter anger at Rohrabacher's vociferous pro-Trump and pro-Russia message to get voters to his side. Rohrabacher's camp, on the other hand, is counting on his historically conservative district to reject Democratic anything. Can Rouda pull the stunning upset?
OC's 48th Congressional District Race Tied: NY Times
Seat held by Dana Rohrabacher for 30 years in danger of slipping from GOP hands.
Gustavo Arellano
Benjamin Gottlieb
