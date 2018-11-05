Three Local OC Races to Watch

While national media has focused on Orange County's congressional races for months, other local elections will have far more impact on the county. Longtime district attorney Tony Rackauckas is facing his toughest opponent in former protege and current supervisor Todd Spitzer. For the sheriff's seat, Don Barnes--a lieutenant of retiring sheriff Sandra Hutchens--is going against Duke Nguyen, an investigator with the LA County's district attorney's office. And in Anaheim, voters will decide on Measure L, which would impose a living wage ordinance on businesses within the Resort District that accept subsidies from the cities. How will these races affect Orange County politics?