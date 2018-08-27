UCI Law School Celebrates 10 Years

Last week, UC Irvine's School of Law kicked off a year-long celebration of its 10th anniversary. After beginning in controversy—the school hired, then fired law scholar Erwin Chemerinsky in the face of conservative critics, then rehired him after a backlash by faculty—the school has asserted itself as one of the most prestigious in the United States. More importantly, it has made an impact in Orange County, as students have helped out homeless and immigration activists while publishing groundbreaking studies on law enforcement in Orange County. With a newish dean in L. Song Richardson—one of the few women of color to head a law school—what's next for UCI Law?