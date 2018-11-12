‘A Private War’ director on whether the danger of war reporting is worth it

The Woolsey Fire continues to burn today, as does the Camp Fire in Northern California, where dozens of people were killed and hundreds are missing. In Southern California, there are two confirmed deaths, at least 370 structures destroyed, and tens of thousands of other structures still threatened. KCRW reporter Saul Gonzalez visits an evacuation center in Woodland Hills.
A Woolsey fire evacuation center at Pierce College. Photos by Saul Gonzalez
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)