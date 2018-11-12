ON AIR
‘A Private War’ director on whether the danger of war reporting is worth it

What does it take to be a war correspondent? What kind of person is drawn to cover death and destruction? And does the reporting make any difference? They’re questions raised in “A Private War.” It stars Rosamund Pike as Marie Colvin, who’s covered atrocities in Sri Lanka, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.

Nov 12, 2018

Inside a Woolsey Fire evacuation center 4 MIN, 48 SEC

The Woolsey Fire continues to burn today, as does the Camp Fire in Northern California, where dozens of people were killed and hundreds are missing. In Southern California, there are two confirmed deaths, at least 370 structures destroyed, and tens of thousands of other structures still threatened. KCRW reporter Saul Gonzalez visits an evacuation center in Woodland Hills.


A Woolsey fire evacuation center at Pierce College. Photos by Saul Gonzalez 

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

Did California’s public utility companies play a role in sparking the recent wildfires? 7 MIN, 38 SEC

On Wall Street, shares in California’s electric utilities are dropping -- on news that their equipment may have sparked the massive wildfires here and in Northern California. This comes after Southern California Edison said its equipment likely sparked last year’s massive Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. But neither utility company will be financially liable, thanks to legislation passed this fall.

Guests:
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation president’s big efforts to fight development in L.A. and house the homeless 9 MIN, 27 SEC

Last week, California voters rejected Proposition 10. The measure would’ve potentially expanded rent control throughout the state. Real estate investment companies spent more than $70 million to defeat Prop 10. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation spent $23 million to advocate for the measure. The nonprofit is headquartered in Hollywood. In the past few years, it has become a big player in L.A. housing -- led by one man.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

‘A Private War:’ An homage to Marie Colvin and journalism 14 MIN, 51 SEC

What does it take to be a war correspondent? What kind of person is drawn to cover death and destruction, and why? And crucially, does the reporting make any difference? They’re all questions raised in the feature film “A Private War.” It stars Rosamund Pike as Marie Colvin, who’s covered atrocities in Sri Lanka, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria. “A Private War” is the first feature by Matthew Heineman, who’s directed award-winning documentaries, “Cartel Land” and “City of Ghosts.”


Director Matthew Heineman at KCRW. Credit: Amy Ta. 


Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) and Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) scout the
arid landscape in "A Private War." Credit: Aviron Pictures.


Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) is caught between
borders in "A Private War." Credit: Aviron Pictures.

Guests:
Matthew Heineman, director

What happens if Trump is found guilty of violating campaign finance laws? 11 MIN, 57 SEC

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal prosecutors have evidence that Trump was directly involved in payouts to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal. Those payments happened just before the 2016 election, meaning they could be a violation of campaign finance laws. The paper’s story refutes Trump’s denials that he knew nothing about those payments. House Democrats say they plan to investigate when they take over next year.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Donald Trump Played Central Role in Hush Payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal
House Democrats to Probe Trump’s Role in Hush Payments

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

