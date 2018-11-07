After midterms, is the U.S. more divided, or can we work across the aisle?

Democrats won control of the House, while Republicans held onto the Senate. In California, Gavin Newsom was elected governor.

In this special two-hour live show, you get the national and local picture. What message did voters in swing districts send? How will Nancy Pelosi run the House? How will Newsom run California? And if the Republican Party is now firmly the party of Trump, where does that leave moderate Republicans?

We talk to political pros, local candidates, and Southern California voters.