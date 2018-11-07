ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

After midterms, is the U.S. more divided, or can we work across the aisle?

In this special two-hour live show, we get the national and local picture. We talk to political pros, local candidates, and Southern California voters.

LISTEN LIVE

Nov 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Democrats won control of the House, while Republicans held onto the Senate. In California, Gavin Newsom was elected governor.

In this special two-hour live show, you get the national and local picture. What message did voters in swing districts send? How will Nancy Pelosi run the House? How will Newsom run California? And if the Republican Party is now firmly the party of Trump, where does that leave moderate Republicans?

We talk to political pros, local candidates, and Southern California voters.

Guests:
Katie Hill, Democratic candidate for CA’s 25th congressional district
Harley Rouda, Democratic candidate for CA’s 48th congressional district
Mike Levin, Democratic candidate for CA’s 49th congressional district
Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News, @aawayne
Lisa Mascaro, Chief Congressional Correspondent, AP, @LisaMascaro
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com, @drjasonjohnson
Michael Tesler, author of “Identity Politics”
Mike Madrid, GOP strategist, @madrid_mike
Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist
Jeremy White, Politico
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc, @paulmitche11
Gary Aminoff, Treasurer and Executive Board Member of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County
Ali Monge, democrat in Orange County, and board member of Women for American Values and Ethics
Michael Lee Jackson, No Party Preference voter, Pacific Palisades
Rod Kojima, Republican in Rowland Heights
Katherine Amoukhteh, Republican in OC
Henry Meiman, Democrat from the San Fernando Valley
Charlotte Finklea, Democrat in Santa Ana
Victoria Basolo, Independent in OC

More:
Record number of women heading to Congress
Results from the 2018 midterm elections

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Live election updates from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live election updates from NPR Loading… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’
For The Curious Blog

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’ During his three decades in elected office, Orange County Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has talked to the press countless times about his views. But last Saturday, when I dropped by… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed