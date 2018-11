A gunman opened fire late Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. He was a 28-year-old former U.S. Marine named Ian David Long. Authorities say he may have had PTSD. The shooting happened at an event for college students. Twelve people were killed, including a sergeant with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, and Long himself. At least a dozen others were injured.

Guests:

Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)