Can President Trump close the US-Mexico border?

A group of migrants rushed the wall between Tijuana and San Diego on Sunday. The Border Patrol responded with tear gas. Forty-two people who managed to make it across were arrested on the U.S side. The border was closed for more than five hours at San Ysidro. We look at what happened, and discuss the legal questions around it.

Nov 26, 2018

Why did border agents fire tear gas at migrants trying to come to the US? 16 MIN, 9 SEC

A group of migrants rushed the wall between Tijuana and San Diego on Sunday. The Border Patrol responded with tear gas. Forty-two people who managed to make it across were arrested on the U.S side. The border was closed for more than five hours at San Ysidro, which is the busiest port of entry to the U.S that isn't an airport. We look at what happened, and discuss the legal questions around it.


Maria Lila Meza Castro (C), a 39-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Nalleli Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Nalleli Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018.

Guests:
Jean Guerrero, KPBS San Diego (@jeanguerre)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More and more LA renters take to activism 7 MIN, 48 SEC

More than half the homes in L.A. are rented, which is the biggest share of any major American city. Most renters here spend at least a third of their income on rent. And rents keep going up. With so many people feeling the strain, the renters’ rights movement is expanding to unexpected places.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

‘The Front Runner:’ How personal lives of presidents became fair game to the press 14 MIN, 30 SEC

Tabloid political coverage can be traced back to the 1988 presidential election when Democratic candidate Gary Hart was having an affair with a young woman named Donna Rice. The affair erupted into a huge political scandal that led to Hart to abandon his campaign. Now a feature film has been made about it -- starring Hugh Jackman.


Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart in "The Front Runner." Credit: Frank Masi. 

Guests:
Jason Reitman, film writer and director (@JasonReitman)
Jay Carson, screenwriter

Remembering magician, actor and author Ricky Jay 9 MIN, 46 SEC

Ricky Jay died on Saturday in his home in LA. New Yorker writer Mark Singer once called him “the most gifted sleight-of-hand artist alive.” In addition to being a magician, Jay acted in David Mamet’s “House of Games” and the James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies.” He appeared many times on KCRW’s The Treatment and Unfictional.

Guests:
Howard Rodman, former president of the Writers Guild
Mark Singer, the New Yorker

CREDITS

Maria Lila Meza Castro (C), a 39-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Nalleli Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Nalleli Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

