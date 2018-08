New York became the first American city to cap the total number of ride-hail vehicles and set a wage floor for ride-hail drivers. It’s a win for Uber drivers who make about minimum wage. It’s a blow to corporate Uber, which has insisted that raising driver pay couldn’t be done.

Guests:

Sarah Kessler, author of “Gigged: The End of The Job and The Future of Work”

More:

Uber Hit With Cap as New York City Takes Lead in Crackdown