Kim Brooks left her 4-year-old son in the car while she ran into Target to get him a pair of headphones. It was a cool day, the windows were cracked, the doors were child-locked, and the alarm was on. He was happily playing with his iPad. She estimates he was alone for five minutes. Someone took a video and called the police. A year later, Brooks was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Kim Brooks. Credit: Sarah Shatz.

Guests:

Kim Brooks, author of “Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear” (@KA_Brooks)